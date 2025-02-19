The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.