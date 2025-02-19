The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 509,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

