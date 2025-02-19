The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 253,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 134.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,620,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

