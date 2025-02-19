Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Toll Brothers worth $34,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,802,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,562,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

