Top Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 17th

Get alerts:

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of clean energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or geothermal power. Investors who are interested in supporting sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions may choose to invest in renewable energy stocks as a way to support the growth of the renewable energy industry while potentially benefiting from the financial success of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.13. 2,091,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,889. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $206.58 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.94. 5,104,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,773. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. 4,390,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Southern has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,753,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,442. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $3.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $308.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Read More