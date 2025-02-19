Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3,203.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,264 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth $7,366,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 69.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.6 %

Tri-Continental stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

