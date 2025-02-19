Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 881,224 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

