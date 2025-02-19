Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 12,824 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $13,625,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $6,708,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $5,113,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.