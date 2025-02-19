Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 26,104 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,952,000 after purchasing an additional 215,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,437,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 349,457 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after purchasing an additional 490,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

