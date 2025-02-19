Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 124,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

