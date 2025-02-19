Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,820,000 after buying an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after buying an additional 282,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,628,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,093,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 947,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,070,000 after buying an additional 126,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,013.52. This represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.