Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $385.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.