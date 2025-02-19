Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,609,000 after acquiring an additional 142,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

