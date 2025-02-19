Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 277 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $244.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.