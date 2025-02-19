Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

