Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
