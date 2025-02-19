Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 181.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76.
PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
