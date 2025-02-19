Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.39 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

