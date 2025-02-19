Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,008,000 after buying an additional 413,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 100.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 944,709 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 7.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 811,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $12,317,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $10,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $207,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,539.85. This trade represents a 42.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,276,612.92. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

