Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 680 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSA. B. Riley began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.28. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $153.79 and a one year high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

