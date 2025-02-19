Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FOX by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 935,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in FOX by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

