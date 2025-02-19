WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

