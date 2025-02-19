Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
