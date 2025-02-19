WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 110,628 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,628 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,029 shares of company stock worth $12,625,003. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

