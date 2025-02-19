Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Yum China by 56.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

