10,686 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPD stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $476.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $56.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

