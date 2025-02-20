13,760 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,897,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 357,941 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

