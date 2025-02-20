14,179 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NYSE LNC opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

