20,565 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEPU. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter worth $2,405,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF Price Performance
BATS:SEPU opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22.
About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF
The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (SEPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPU was launched on Aug 30, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.
