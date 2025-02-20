20,565 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEPU. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter worth $2,405,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF Price Performance

BATS:SEPU opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (SEPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPU was launched on Aug 30, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.