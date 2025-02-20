22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 22nd Century Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.