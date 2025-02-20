22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $581.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.