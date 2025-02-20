29,439 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 545,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

