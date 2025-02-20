30,224 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.5% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $228.73 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

