35,964 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 55.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 847,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,996 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $14,850,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 99,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 10.52%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.