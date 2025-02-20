36Kr’s (KRKR) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Stock Performance

KRKR opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

