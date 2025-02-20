36Kr’s (KRKR) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
36Kr Stock Performance
KRKR opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.
36Kr Company Profile
