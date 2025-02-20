3M’s (MMM) Hold (C) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,767,000. FMR LLC raised its position in 3M by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,087,000 after buying an additional 4,212,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 11,601.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,416,000 after buying an additional 1,250,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

