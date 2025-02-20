60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow acquired 35,823 shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $45,495.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.60. This represents a 60.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 60,372 shares of company stock valued at $76,975. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

