908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

