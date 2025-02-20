a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Receives “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKA. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

NYSE:AKA opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $179.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.37. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.