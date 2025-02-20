Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

AYI opened at $326.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

