Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 2,362 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $745,966.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,411.90. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total transaction of $993,565.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,177.60. This represents a 23.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,642. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $316.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $225.26 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

