Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$89.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard traded as low as C$71.25 and last traded at C$71.49, with a volume of 67334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.06. The company has a market cap of C$47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

