Allworth Financial LP Acquires 18,059 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.2 %

KVUE stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

