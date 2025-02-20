Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,815 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.33 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

