Allworth Financial LP Acquires 3,444 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after buying an additional 265,191 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after buying an additional 669,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,365,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

