Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.16 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

