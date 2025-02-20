Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.