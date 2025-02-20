Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $223.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $194.38 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

