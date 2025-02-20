Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,461 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.