Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,519 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 434.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.94 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.