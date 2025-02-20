Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,763 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.2 %

DD opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.